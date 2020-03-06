Broadway League Increases Sanitizing Efforts in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

"We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations."

The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, has released an updated statement regarding safety precautions that are currently being taken in all Broadway theatres—for audiences, performers, and crew—in response to the growing spread of coronavirus.

“The Broadway League is closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation on behalf of the Broadway community," according to the March 6 statement. "The safety and security of our theatregoers and employees is our highest priority. We are following the lead of our city, state, and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control in all of our theatres and offices as all productions continue to play as scheduled. We have significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public and backstage areas beyond the standard daily schedule, and we have added alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers for public use in the lobby of every theatre. We invite patrons to make use of soap, paper towels, and tissues available in all restrooms. We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in response to changing conditions.

Anyone who is experiencing cold or flu symptoms, or who is not feeling well, is encouraged to stay home and contact the point of purchase for more information about ticket exchanges and policies.”

Playbill will provide additional updates on The Broadway League's decisions as they are made public.

The Broadway League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in North American cities, as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry.