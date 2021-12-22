Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin Makes Apology Statement to Broadway Understudies, Swings

The move follows responses to St. Martin's comments on why some Broadway shows are facing cancellations.

After facing backlash from industry leaders on social media, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin has issued an apology to Broadway swings and understudies.

"I sincerely apologize about my recent comments about understudies and swings," she writes; read her full remarks below.

The statement follows comments St. Martin made in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (and cited on Playbill) about Broadway's recent COVID-related cancellations, which she intimated were partially due to a lack of "experienced" understudies and swings. Several industry leaders, including performer and Actors' Equity President Kate Shindle, took to social media to counter St. Martin's quote.

"I sincerely apologize about my recent comments about understudies and swings. I clearly misunderstood and for that I am truly sorry. After speaking with several understudies and swings this morning I realize how this mistake has hurt many people. There was never any intention of disrespect. I do not make theatre but am committed to its success and to acknowledging the immense work of those who bring it to life eight shows a week and 52 weeks a year. Again, please accept my apology," St. Martin says.

