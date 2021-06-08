Broadway League Will Commemorate Juneteenth With Special Celebration in Times Square

Cast members from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Thoughts of a Colored Man, and more will appear.

The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative will present Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, a free outdoor event centered around Black joy and unity that will feature Black Broadway performers. The June 19 concert begins at noon ET in Times Square, between 43rd and 44th Streets.

The lineup includes cast members from such shows as Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Diana the Musical, Girl from the North Country, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge!, and The Phantom of the Opera. In addition, Tony winners Lillias White and Ben Vereen will make special appearances, with live music provided by The Music Performance Trust Fund. Additional performers will be announced shortly.

Sponsored by MAC Cosmetics and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS with the support of the Times Square Alliance, Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth is free and open to the public.

The creative and production team includes director Steve H. Broadnax III, music director Daryl Waters, general manager Nzinga Williams, and stage manager Cody Renard Richard. The Broadway League is the executive producer of the event. Brian Moreland and Aaliytha Stevens are co-chairs of the Broadway League's Multi-Cultural Task Force.

“This will be the first year that Juneteenth will be an official holiday in New York State. We are proud to be honoring and celebrating this important day together as a community,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “We will be reflecting on the incredible contributions that the Black members of our community have made and continue to contribute to Broadway. As the industry prepares to reopen this fall, we welcome this opportunity to join together in looking forward to a better Broadway, one that comes back stronger, more diverse, more equitable, more inclusive, and more united.”