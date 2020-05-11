Broadway League's Charlotte St. Martin, Roundabout and Lincoln Center Heads, More on Advisory Council to Reopen NYC's Culture Sector

By Ryan McPhee
May 11, 2020
 
The Arts, Culture and Tourism Sector is one of four advisory councils newly formed by Mayor Bill de Blasio.
A number of key players in the New York City theatre industry are on Mayor Bill de Blasio's newly formed Arts, Culture, and Tourism Sector Advisory Council, which will provide guidance and re-opening insight as the city responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those on the council are Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin, Lincoln Center Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Leah Johnson, Roundabout Theatare Company Executive Director Julia Levy, 92nd Street Y Chief Executive Seth Pinsky, and Apollo Theater President and CEO Jonelle Procope.

De Blasio also appointed committees for Labor and Workforce, Large Business, Small Business, Non-Profit and Social Services, Public Health and Healthcare, Faith-based, Construction and Real Estate, Education, and Surface Transportation sectors.

Meanwhile, at the state level, St. Martin recently told Deadline that the Broadway League is working closely with Governor Andrew Cuomo's similar New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board, despite earlier reports that no Broadway representatives were included in the roster featuring over 100 businesses.

Broadway shows are currently suspended officially through June 7, though this date is likely to be extended as theatres and other mass gathering venues continue to navigate a sustainable business model in the wake of social distancing measures.

