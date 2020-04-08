Broadway Licensing Launches New Plays to Be Performed by Video Conferencing

The collection, for students and adults, can be performed on Zoom, as well as Facebook Live and other virtual spaces.

As theatres and artists around the world adapt to the new circumstances imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, play licensing is also seeing a shift. Broadway Licensing has launched a collection of brand-new plays, for adults and students, written specifically to be performed on platforms like Zoom, Facebook Live, and other virtual spaces.

Immediately available for licensing, The Playscripts LiveScreen Theatre Collection features commissioned pieces from Don Zolidis, Ian McWethy, Kathryn Funkhouser, and Jason Pizzarello. New titles will be released from writers Sean Grennan, Carrie McCrossen, Laura Lundgren Smith, and Jonathan Rand, with more to be announced.

“With the postponement or cancellation of tens of thousands of productions around the world, we see the LiveScreen Theatre Collection as an opportunity for schools and theatres to pick up some of the pieces and provide fulfilling opportunities as well as generate new income by selling tickets to their performances through various online platforms,” President and CEO of Broadway Licensing Sean Cercone says.

Each script will include a how-to section with tips and tricks to help producers. View the collection here.

