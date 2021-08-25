Broadway Licensing Releases The Play That Goes Wrong For Amateur, Professional, School Theatres

By Logan Culwell-Block
Aug 25, 2021
 
The comedy opened on Broadway in 2017 and will re-open Off-Broadway this fall.
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2020_Bartley Booz, Brent Bateman, Jesse Aaronson, Blair Baker, Bianca Horn, Quinn VanAntwerp, Ellie MacPherson, Sid Solomon, Jason Bowen, Max FitzRoy-Stone, Matt Harrington, and Maggie Weston_HR.JPG
Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong Jeremy Daniel

Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong has been released for high school, professional, and amateur theatre productions by Broadway Licensing's Dramatists Play Service division. An acting edition of the script, the only script approved for licensing, is also now available from DPS.

Written by Mischief's Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong welcomes audiences to the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. Unfortunately for the Cornley players, things quickly... well, go wrong, from an unraveling set to an unconscious leading lady.

The work premiered in London in 2012, eventually transferring to the West End, where it recently re-opened for the eighth year of its run. A 2017 Broadway transfer won a Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play. The production has since toured the U.S. and made the jump to Off-Broadway's New World Stages, where it is set to resume performances this fall.

For more information and to license The Play That Goes Wrong, visit Dramatists.com.

Production Photos: The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway

12 PHOTOS
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Ryan Vincent Anderson Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Bianca Horn Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
The Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Matt Walker and Ashley Reyes Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Bianca Horn, Ryan Vincent Anderson, and Ashley Reyes Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Bianca Horn and Bartley Booz Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
The Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, and Bartley Booz Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Bartley Booz, Brent Bateman, Matt Walker, Chris Lanceley and Ashley Reyes Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Bartley Booz, Ashley Reyes, and Matt Walker Jeremy Daniel
