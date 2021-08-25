Broadway Licensing Releases The Play That Goes Wrong For Amateur, Professional, School Theatres

The comedy opened on Broadway in 2017 and will re-open Off-Broadway this fall.

Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong has been released for high school, professional, and amateur theatre productions by Broadway Licensing's Dramatists Play Service division. An acting edition of the script, the only script approved for licensing, is also now available from DPS.

Written by Mischief's Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong welcomes audiences to the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. Unfortunately for the Cornley players, things quickly... well, go wrong, from an unraveling set to an unconscious leading lady.

The work premiered in London in 2012, eventually transferring to the West End, where it recently re-opened for the eighth year of its run. A 2017 Broadway transfer won a Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play. The production has since toured the U.S. and made the jump to Off-Broadway's New World Stages, where it is set to resume performances this fall.

For more information and to license The Play That Goes Wrong, visit Dramatists.com.

