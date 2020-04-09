Broadway Marquees Will Go Blue in Solidarity With Those on the COVID-19 Front Line

Instead of dimming to mourn, theatres will shine messages of encouragement April 9.

Traditionally, Broadway theatres go dark in memory of a theatre artist upon their passing. April 9, however, theatres will dim their lights and instead shine messages of encouragement for essential service workers fighting on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic. Theatres with remotely accessible digital marquees will activate the new displays April 9 from 8 PM to 8:15 PM. The move marks Broadway's participation in the country-wide #LightItBlue campaign, organized by members of the entertainment industry in an effort to have major landmarks in New York City and beyond simultaneously turn blue as a sign of support. Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,

Resources, and More During

the Coronavirus Shutdown