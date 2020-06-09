Broadway on Demand Extends Streaming Window for Allegiance, Starring George Takei, Lea Salonga, and Telly Leung

The musical follows a Japanese-American family in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor.

The streaming premiere of Allegiance, starring Telly Leung, Lea Salonga, and George Takei, has been extended through June 23. The musical, available to rent for a 48-hour period on Broadway On Demand, was initially scheduled to be on the new service until June 7.

The stream is priced at $8.99 or $14.99, which also includes a digital download of the original cast album and a bonus video. Watch an exclusive pre-show, featuring Tony Award winner Salonga, Takei, Leung, and other members of the original Broadway company, below.

Inspired by true events, Allegiance follows the Kimura family, whose lives are upended when they and 110,000 other Japanese-Americans are forced to leave their homes following the events of Pearl Harbor. Sam Kimura (Leung) seeks to prove his patriotism by fighting for his country in the war, but his sister, Kei, fiercely protests the government’s treatment of her people.

The musical features a book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo, and Lorenzo Thione, with music and lyrics by Kuo. Olivier nominee Stafford Arima directed the production in his Broadway debut. The musical officially opened on Broadway November 8, 2015, at the Longacre Theatre.

Joining the three on stage are Katie Rose Clarke, Michael K. Lee, Christopheren Nomura, and Greg Watanabe. Rounding out the ensemble are Belinda Allyn, Marcus Choi, Janelle Dote, Dan Horn, Owen Johnston, Darren Lee, Manna Nichols, Rumi Oyama, Catherine Ricafort, Momoko Sugai, Sam Tanabe, Kevin Munhall, Elena Wang, Scott Watanabe, and Scott Wise.

READ: Check Out What Else Is Streaming This Weekend May 29–31

The creative team includes choreographer Andrew Palermo, music supervisor Lynne Shankel, music director Laura Bergquist, scenic designer Donyale Werle, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Howell Binkley, sound designer Kai Harada, and hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe. Projection design is by Darrel Maloney with casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns.