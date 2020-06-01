Broadway on Demand's Tony Awards Celebration Postponed

The fundraising event has been postponed in solidarity with the national Black Lives Matter protests.

Broadway On Demand has postponed its June 7 Tony Awards celebration in solidarity with the national protests following the killing of George Floyd and other Black men and women at the hands of police.

Tony nominee Lonny Price is scheduled to direct the evening, produced by the new streaming service with support from the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League (co-presenters of the annual Tony ceremony). A new date has yet to be announced.

The evening—serving as a fundraiser for both the Wing and League's education and professional development initiatives in the wake of theatre shutdowns worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic—is written by Tony nominee Karey Kirkpatrick (Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire and Something Rotten), Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), and The Other Josh Cohen's Steve Rosen, David Rossmer, and Kate Wetherhead. The stream is scheduled to feature music direction and supervision by Jason Howland and choreography by Sarah O’Gleby.

“We are collectively saddened and angered by the senseless murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, and disheartened by the ongoing racism and injustices that continue to permeate our society," Broadway on Demand President and CEO Sean Cercone said in a statement. "We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. This is a pivotal moment in our nation’s history and our priorities at this time are to listen, to engage in meaningful dialogue and to do our best to enact real change in our industry and in our nation.

"We truly believe theatre has the power to educate, inspire, develop empathy, bridge cultural divides, and ultimately unite under the banner of humanity."

