Broadway on the High Seas Mediterranean Cruise to Feature Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, and Christopher Fitzgerald

Playbill Travel will return to the seas in September 2022 on the Silver Dawn, which departs from Rome and makes its way to Barcelona with stops in Rome, Sorrento, Taormina, Valencia, and more.

Playbill Travel announces the return of Broadway on the High Seas cruising: Broadway on the Mediterranean will travel from Rome to Barcelona September 7–14, 2022, on Silversea’s luxury ship, the Silver Dawn, with a star-studded roster led by Grammy, Emmy, and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald.

McDonald will be joined by Tony nominee Will Swenson and three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald with a host of other Broadway talent still to be announced. Each performer will offer solo shows and treat guests to tales from their celebrated stage careers.

Broadway on the Mediterranean will depart from Rome, making stops in Sorrento, Italy; Taormina, Italy; Valletta, Malta; Palma De Mallorca, Spain; and Valencia, Spain before ending in Barceona, Spain, September 14.

“We are so thrilled to be able to announce this new cruise, which happily mirrors our exciting cruise planned for August 2020 that was, naturally, canceled due to COVID-19,” says Playbill Travel President Ed Plog. “It is important to look to the future toward new and exciting adventures in a time like this, and planning for this Broadway cruise has been such a joy for us. We are excited to host the many travelers who have been eagerly waiting to book this kind of rare and special trip in one of the most beautiful locations in the world, at one of the the best times of year to be there.”

Six-time Tony winner McDonald was most recently seen on Broadway in Terrence McNally’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, and her film and TV roles include Madame Garderobe in the live-action Beauty and the Beast, Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music Live!, and Liz Reddick in The Good Fight. She will soon be seen as Barbara Siggers Franklin, Aretha Franklin’s mother, in the biopic Respect. In 2017, she was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.

Swenson, most recently seen on Broadway in the role of Earl in Waitress, returns to Playbill Travel having previously embarked on the Rhine River cruise. Additional Broadway credits include Les Misérables; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; Hair (Tony nomination); and 110 in the Shade.

Fitzgerald, who earned a Tony nomination in 2016 for his performance as Ogie in Waitress, was playing David in the Broadway revival of Company when theatres were shuttered by the pandemic. Fitzgerald also earned Tony nominations for Finian’s Rainbow and Young Frankenstein, and his additional Broadway credits include An Act of God, Wicked, Chicago, and Amour.

The cruise is already 67 percent booked since it was first announced to Playbill Travel’s list of frequent travelers.

“I’ve been in the travel and cruise business a long time, and I can’t recall something like this selling so quickly,” adds Plog. “To be honest, we’re not shocked…the pent-up demand, where we’re going, and the amazing talents of who’s performing on our cruise are all playing a great role in the success.”

For over a decade, Playbill Travel has brought Broadway and travel fans up close to the art form and exotic places they love through Playbill’s Broadway Cruises.

To book a cabin on Broadway on the Mediterranean, call Playbill Travel at (866) 455-6789 or click here.

