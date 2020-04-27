Broadway Podcast Network Launches New Podcast My Broadway Memory

The premiere episode, broadcast live, will feature Broadway photographer Joan Marcus and performer Brittney Johnson.

On April 30, the Broadway Podcast Network launches a new live, interactive, visual podcast My Broadway Memory. Hosts Michael Kushner and Brian Sedita host the live video podcast recording. The premiere episode, airing at 7PM ET, will feature renowned Broadway photographer Joan Marcus, as well as Broadway performer Brittney Johnson (Wicked, Les Misérables).

Each episode, guests will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and describe their memory associated with that show. In addition to sharing personal stories, Kushner, Sedita, and guests will dive into the headshots, ads, and other details of the Playbill that make it a time capsule of theatre history.

Kushner is also the host of Dear Multi-Hyphenate on BPN. He is an actor, producer, and photographer, best known as the creator of The Dressing Room Project. Sedita is the co-host of Page To Stage: A Conversation with Theatre Makers on BPN.

Marcus has photographed over 500 shows on and off Broadway and regionally in the past 25 years and received a 2014 Tony Honor for Excellence. Johnson made history when she became the first actor of color to play the role of Glinda in Wicked, where she is currently the standby for the role. She has also been seen as Eponine in Les Misérables, as well as in Motown, Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful: The Carole King.

READ: Inside Brittney Johnson’s Whirlwind Experience Going On as Wicked’s First Glinda of Color