Broadway Podcast Network to Host Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Live Panel

By Dan Meyer
Feb 03, 2021
 
The event includes select members of the creative team and Andrew Barth Feldman.
Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Ashley Park in <i>Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical</i>
Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Ashley Park in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Courtesy of DKC/O&M

Several members of the Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical creative team and star Andrew Barth Feldman will virtually reunite for a live podcast on Broadway Podcast Network. Deep Dive Broadway: Ratatouille Edition will air February 5 at 7 PM ET on BPN.FM.

Joining Feldman are producer Greg Nobile, executive producers and book writers Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, music arranger and composer Daniel Mertzlufft, and choreographer Ellenore Scott. Tony-winning producer Dori Berinstein (Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Prom) hosts.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, based on the Pixar animated feature and presented by the Tony-winning theatrical company Seaview, raised a total of $2 million to benefit The Actors Fund. The digital production is now considered the most successful charity event in the organization's history with over 350,000 people catching the show during its virtual run.

The musical, directed by Six co-creator Lucy Moss, starred Tituss Burgess as Remy, Feldman as Linguini, and Ashley Park as Colette. Rounding out the cast were Wayne Brady as Django, Kevin Chamberlin as Gusteau, André De Shields as Ego, Adam Lambert as Emile, Priscilla Lopez as Mabel, Owen Tabaka as Young Ego, and Mary Testa as Skinner.

In the collaborative spirit of the show’s origins, the production featured music from several creators who participated in the TikTok trend. Among those contributing to the score were Chamberlin, Mertzlufft, Danny Bernstein, Gabbi Bolt, RJ Christian, Nathan Fosbinder, Emily Jacobsen, Sophia James, Katie Johantgen, Alec Powell, and Blake Rouse, with additional lyrics by Kate Leonard.

Check Out Photos of Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park, and More in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical

Check Out Photos of Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park, and More in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical

