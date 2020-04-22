Broadway Producer Hunter Arnold Launches Free Service to Help Theatres Live Stream

Arnold's arts tech company On The Stage is behind the new platform providing tools and resources.

On The Stage, an arts tech company founded by Tony-winning Broadway producer Hunter Arnold (Hadestown, The Inheritance), is behind a complimentary new initiative to help theatremakers live stream performances during the pandemic. Called Play It Forward, the full-service platform is designed to help producers and performers create and collaboratively live-stream productions—from first audition to final ‘virtual’ bow.

Play It Forward will provide easy-to use tools and resources completely free of charge. This includes access to a library of licensed plays; a how-to manual on best practices for producing and promoting online theatre; a built-in, user-friendly framework for virtual auditioning and rehearsing the production; and a live-streamed performance event, with technical support provided by the On The Stage team.

You can register for Play It Forward by visiting Onthestage.com/play-it-forward-info-registration. Registration allos access to informational Q&As, hosted by Arnold on Zoom, April 27 and 28.

"Theatre has always gotten me through the toughest times in my life,” says Arnold. “It has incredible power to heal, teach, drive catharsis and generate joy. We are in a challenging time, but just because we can’t gather in a room together to create art does not mean that we can't look to the theater to help us through. We just must do it through innovation and technology. That's why we felt so strongly that we needed to deliver this to anyone who was yearning for the connection the theatre community brings."

