Broadway Producer Jennifer Tepper Sends Out the Call for Online College Showcase Performances

By Logan Culwell-Block
Mar 17, 2020
 
The initiative aims to help graduating musical theatre students whose showcase performances were canceled because of COVID-19.
Jennifer Ashley Tepper Marc J. Franklin

Be More Chill producer and theatre historian Jennifer Tepper has launched a Twitter campaign to give graduating college seniors in musical theatre programs a place to showcase their talents online.

The initiative comes as many college showcases—an important entry point into the industry for many graduating students that gives them the opportunity to perform for New York casting and talent agents—have been canceled in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Tepper tweeted out the call for video submissions tagged with #MTShowcase2020 and performers' contact info so that she and other industry professionals could still see what the newest crop of musical theatre college graduates have to offer.


Tepper's many projects in the New York theatre scene include acting as creative and programming director for Feinstein's/54 Below, co-producing the Off-Broadway and Broadway runs of Be More Chill, and authoring the Untold Stories of Broadway series.

