Broadway Producer Jennifer Tepper Sends Out the Call for Online College Showcase Performances

The initiative aims to help graduating musical theatre students whose showcase performances were canceled because of COVID-19.

Be More Chill producer and theatre historian Jennifer Tepper has launched a Twitter campaign to give graduating college seniors in musical theatre programs a place to showcase their talents online.

The initiative comes as many college showcases—an important entry point into the industry for many graduating students that gives them the opportunity to perform for New York casting and talent agents—have been canceled in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Tepper tweeted out the call for video submissions tagged with #MTShowcase2020 and performers' contact info so that she and other industry professionals could still see what the newest crop of musical theatre college graduates have to offer.

If you’re a college actor who had your senior musical theatre showcase cancelled because of the crisis, post your favorite video of yourself with #MTShowcase2020 & your contact info. I will watch & keep on file for any future concerts or projects possible ❤️ — Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) March 15, 2020



Tepper's many projects in the New York theatre scene include acting as creative and programming director for Feinstein's/54 Below, co-producing the Off-Broadway and Broadway runs of Be More Chill, and authoring the Untold Stories of Broadway series.

