Broadway Records Releases World Premiere Recording of Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook

The album features the cast of the 2021 ACT (A Contemporary Theater) of CT streaming production.

Broadway Records has released the world premiere recording of Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook, an original book musical re-contextualizing the songbook of Broadway composer-lyricist Schwartz with a book by David Stern. The album, featuring the cast of the 2021 ACT (A Contemporary Theater) of CT streaming production, is available now on all digital platforms.

Conceived by Michael Scheman and Stern, the show incorporates over two dozen songs from Schwartz musicals, including Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker’s Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted. The Snapshots recording does include some dialogue and new/additional lyrics in this story about how people fall in love and the power of trusting one's heart.

The cast of six features Mariand Torres (Hadestown), Ryan K. Bailer (Evita), John Cardoza (Jagged Little Pill), Monica Ramirez (Evita), Michael McCorry Rose (Wicked), and Olivia Hernandez (Songs For a New World). Schwartz collaborated with ACT of CT’s Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine, alongside ACT of CT’s Music Supervisor Bryan Perri to create the streaming production.

Additional music and lyrics are by David Crane, Seth Friedman, Marta Kauffman, Alan Menken (Beauty and The Beast, Little Shop of Horrors) and Charles Strouse (Annie, Bye Bye Birdie). Arrangements and orchestrations are by Steve Orich.

The Snapshots cast album is produced by Daniel C. Levine, Michael J. Moritz Jr., Bryan Perri, and Stephen Schwartz. The record is executive produced by R. Erin Craig/ACT of Connecticut, BroadwayHD, and Van Dean. Co-executive producers include Mia Moravis and Gregory Franklin, and co-producers Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, and Cory Brunish with associate producers John Wall and Cathy Rogers-Ganns.