Broadway Return of Waitress Sets House Record at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre

With creator Sara Bareilles back in the lead role, the musical grossed more in single-day ticket sales than any other show in the history of the Barrymore.

Broadway’s Waitress grossed $197,878 in tickets sales September 3, breaking the previous single-performance box office record at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre held by the Daniel Craig-led production of Betrayal ($184,476).

Waitress returned to Broadway September 2 with Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, who earned a Tony nomination in 2016 for her work as the show’s composer, once again stepping into the central role of Jenna.

WATCH: Waitress Star Sara Bareilles Shares What It's Like to Return to the Diner

Based on the 2007 film of the same name, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition.

The original Broadway production opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre April 24, 2016, making history as the first Broadway musical to have four women in the four top creative spots: composer Bareilles, book writer Jessie Nelson, director Diane Paulus, and choreographer Lorin Latarro. The production played 33 previews and 1,544 regular performances before closing January 5, 2020, earning four Tony nominations including Best Original Score and Best Musical.

The return engagement, running through January 9, 2022, features Bareilles as Jenna through October 17. The cast also includes Christopher Fitzgerald in his Tony-nominated performance as Ogie, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Eric Anderson as Cal, Dakin Matthews as Joe, and Joe Tippett as Earl. Rounding out the company are Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson. Almost all are alums of the show's previous Broadway and/or touring productions.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler alongside Norton and Elayne Herrick, Waitress features sets by Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Christopher Akerlind, and sound by Jonathan Deans. Nadia DiGiallonardo serves as music supervisor. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

