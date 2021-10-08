Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change, Starring Sharon D Clarke, Begins Previews October 8

Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Samantha Williams, and more round out the cast at Studio 54.

After being rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change begins previews at Studio 54 October 8 ahead of an opening night October 27. The Roundabout Theatre Company production stars Sharon D Clarke in the title role, reprising her Olivier-winning performance from the 2018 West End staging.

The cast also features Caissie Levy as Rose Stopnick Gellman, John Cariani as Stuart Gellman, Samantha Williams as Emmie Thibodeaux, Joy Hermalyn as Grandma Gellman, Arica Jackson as The Washing Machine, Tamika Lawrence as Dotty Moffett, Kevin S. McAllister as The Dryer and The Bus, Harper Miles as Radio 3, N’Kenge as The Moon, Nya as Radio 2, Nasia Thomas as Radio 1, Stuart Zagnit as Grandpa Gellman, and Chip Zien as Mr. Stopnick.

Playing the role of Noah Gellman are Gabriel Amoroso, Adam Makké, and Jaden Myles Waldman; Jackie Thibodeaux is played by Alexander Bello, and the role of Joe Thibodeaux is played by Jayden Theophile. Richard Alexander Phillips is an alternate for both Jackie and Joe.

WATCH: Caroline, or Change's Radio Trio Perform ‘Salty Teardrops’

Caroline, or Change features a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner with music by Jeanine Tesori. The musical details the story of Caroline Thibodeaux, an African-American woman working as a maid for a white Jewish family in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement.

Michael Longhurst directs, with choreography by Ann Yee, musical supervision by Nigel Lilley, musical direction by Joseph Joubert, sets and costumes by Fly Davis, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Rick Bassett, Joseph Joubert, and Buryl Red, hair and wig design by Amanda Miller, and make-up by Sarah Cimino.