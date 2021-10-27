Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change, Starring Sharon D Clarke, Opens October 27

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change, Starring Sharon D Clarke, Opens October 27
By Dan Meyer
Oct 27, 2021
Buy Tickets to Caroline, or Change
 
Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Samantha Williams, and more round out the cast at Studio 54.

After being rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change officially opens at Studio 54 October 27 after starting previews October 8. The Roundabout Theatre Company production stars Sharon D Clarke in the title role, reprising her Olivier-winning performance from the 2018 West End staging.

The cast also features Caissie Levy as Rose Stopnick Gellman, John Cariani as Stuart Gellman, Samantha Williams as Emmie Thibodeaux, Joy Hermalyn as Grandma Gellman, Arica Jackson as The Washing Machine, Tamika Lawrence as Dotty Moffett, Kevin S. McAllister as The Dryer and The Bus, Harper Miles as Radio 3, N’Kenge as The Moon, Nya as Radio 2, Nasia Thomas as Radio 1, Stuart Zagnit as Grandpa Gellman, and Chip Zien as Mr. Stopnick.

[IMG_1080] Harper Miles, Samantha Williams, Nya, and Nasia Thomas in Roundabout Theatre Company's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE , Photo by Jeremy Daniel, 2020.jpg
Harper Miles, Samantha Williams, Nya, and Nasia Thomas Jeremy Daniel

Playing the role of Noah Gellman are Gabriel Amoroso, Adam Makké, and Jaden Myles Waldman; Jackie Thibodeaux is played by Alexander Bello, and the role of Joe Thibodeaux is played by Jayden Theophile. Richard Alexander Phillips is an alternate for both Jackie and Joe.

WATCH: Caroline, or Change's Radio Trio Perform ‘Salty Teardrops’

Caroline, or Change features a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner with music by Jeanine Tesori. The musical details the story of Caroline Thibodeaux, an African-American woman working as a maid for a white Jewish family in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement.

Michael Longhurst directs, with choreography by Ann Yee, musical supervision by Nigel Lilley, musical direction by Joseph Joubert, sets and costumes by Fly Davis, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Rick Bassett, Joseph Joubert, and Buryl Red, hair and wig design by Amanda Miller, and make-up by Sarah Cimino.

Check Out New Photos of Caroline, or Change on Broadway

Check Out New Photos of Caroline, or Change on Broadway

20 PHOTOS
in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Arica Jackson and Sharon D Clarke in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
Nasia Thomas, Kevin S. McAllister, Harper Miles, and Sharon D Clarke in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Nasia Thomas, Kevin S. McAllister, Harper Miles, and Sharon D Clarke in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Sharon D Clarke and Arica Jackson in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
Tamika Lawrence, Sharon D Clarke in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Tamika Lawrence and Sharon D Clarke in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Caissie Levy and Sharon D Clarke in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
Adam Makké, John Cariani, and Sharon D Clarke in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Adam Makké, John Cariani, and Sharon D Clarke in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Sharon D Clarke, Samantha Williams, and cast in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Nasia Thomas, Kevin S. McAllister, Sharon D Clarke, and Harper Miles in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
Adam Makké, Sharon D Clarke in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Adam Makké and Sharon D Clarke in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Nasia Thomas, Kevin S. McAllister, Sharon D Clarke, Arica Jackson, and Harper Miles in Caroline, or Change Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.