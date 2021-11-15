Broadway Revival of For Colored Girls... Locks in Dates, Theatre

The Ntozake Shange choreopoem, directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, will begin previews March 4 at the Booth Theatre.

The first Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's choreopoem For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf will begin previews March 4, 2022, at the Booth Theatre, where the show originally played in 1976. Opening night is set for March 24.

As previously reported, Tony nominee Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island, Fire Shut Up in My Bones) who choreographed the 2019 revival at The Public Theater, will make her Broadway directorial debut with the transfer (Leah C. Gardiner helmed the production at its downtown home). Additional creative team and casting are still to be announced.

“Of all the shows to be given as an opportunity to debut as a first-time Broadway director and choreographer, for colored girls… feels like a gift,” said Brown. “I’m thrilled that I’ve been entrusted to combine all the parts of myself—dance, music, and theatre arts—to shape and share this timeless story again with the world.”

Shange’s form-changing work tells the stories of seven Black women using poetry, song, and movement. Each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism. The show premiered at The Public in 1976 before opening on Broadway September 15, 1976.

Tickets go on sale to the general public December 9, following American Express and Audience Rewards pre-sales.