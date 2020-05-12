Broadway Revival of Plaza Suite, Starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Pushed to 2021

The Neil Simon comedy was set to begin previews in March prior to the coronavirus shutdown.

The revival of Plaza Suite starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will not check in on Broadway until spring 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered Broadway theatres through at least September 6. The production will now run March 19, 2021, through July 18 at the Hudson Theatre.

The production was meant to begin previews March 13 at the venue ahead of an April 13 opening.

“We remain deeply committed to bringing Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite to New York as promised and cannot wait to help welcome audiences back to our beloved Broadway. Until then, everybody please stay safe,” said the married duo in a shared statement.

The Neil Simon comedy places the pair as three different couples taking up a suite in the famed New York City hotel. Attached to join the duo on stage are Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson, and Eric Wiegand. Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, The Inheritance) directs.

The creative team includes set designer John Lee Beatty, costume designer Jane Greenwood, lighting designer Brian MacDevitt, and sound designer Scott Lehrer with casting by Jim Carnahan. In addition, Tony-winning composer Marc Shaiman penned original music for the revival.

Boston theatregoers got a chance to see the production in February at the Colonial Emerson Theatre during an out-of-town tryout.

