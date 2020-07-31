Broadway Revival of Present Laughter, Starring Tony Winner Kevin Kline, Airs on PBS July 31

The broadcast is part of Great Performances' Broadway at Home series, which also includes The King and I and Much Ado About Nothing.

PBS' Broadway at Home, the Great Performances series featuring a theatre favorite every week, continues July 31 with the 2017 revival of Noël Coward's Present Laughter.

The series, which launched July 24 with the 2016 revival of She Loves Me, airs Fridays at 9 PM ET.

Kevin Kline, who won his third Tony Award for his performance as the suave Garry Essendine, stars. Directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Present Laughter also features Tony and Emmy nominee Kate Burton as Liz Essendine, Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as Monica Reed, and TV favorite Cobie Smulders as Joanna Lyppiatt.

Completing the cast of the Tony-nominated revival are Bhavesh Patel as Roland Maule, Tony nominee Reg Rogers as Morris Dixon, Matt Bittner as Fred, Ellen Harvey as Miss Erikson, Peter Francis James as Henry Lyppiatt, Tedra Millan as Daphne Stillington, and Sandra Shipley as Lady Saltburn, with Kelley Curran, Rachel Pickup, James Riordan, and David L. Townsend.

On August 7, PBS will present In the Heights–Chasing Broadway Dreams. The documentary chronicles the personal stories of Tony-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast in the months leading up to the 2008 opening night of the production, which went on to win four Tony Awards including Best Musical.

The Public Theater's 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing will air August 14. The cast is led by The Color Purple Tony nominee and Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, who played Beatrice in the Kenny Leon-helmed staging in Central Park. The all-Black cast also included Tony winner Chuck Cooper as Leonato, Boardwalk Empire's Erik LaRay Harvey as Antonio/Verges, and Grantham Coleman as Benedick.

The recent revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I, which was filmed in the West End, will air August 21. The cast is headed by Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Tony and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe.

