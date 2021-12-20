Broadway Revival of The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, Begins Previews December 20

The Meredith Willson musical plays the Winter Garden Theatre.

The Broadway revival of The Music Man, starring Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster as Harold Hill and Marian Paroo, respectively, begins previews December 20 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Opening night is set for February 10, 2022.

In addition to Jackman and Foster, the production stars Tony winners Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, along with Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, and Max Clayton as the standby for Harold Hill.

Rounding out the ensemble are Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing.

The Music Man, which features a book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, tells the story of what happens when con artist Harold Hill arrives in River City and falls in love with the straight-laced librarian, Marian. It first opened on Broadway December 19, 1957, at the Majestic Theatre. A 2000 revival played the Neil Simon Theatre.

Jerry Zaks directs the new production of the musical, which also features choreography by Warren Carlyle, sets and costumes by Santo Loquasto, sound design by Scott Lehrer, lighting by Brian MacDevitt, vocal and dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and music direction by Patrick Vaccariello.

Earlier this year, Kate Horton was named executive producer following the departure of Scott Rudin, who announced his intentions to step down from his theatrical ventures as allegations of workplace abuse and intimidation came to light. Remaining on the producing team are Barry Diller and David Geffen.

Rush tickets are available for same-day performances, subject to availability, at the box office and cost $49. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to a maximum of two tickets per person.

