Broadway Revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, Has Closed

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Broadway Revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, Has Closed
By Mark Peikert
Mar 21, 2020
 
The Joe Mantello-helmed production was to have opened at the Booth Theatre April 9.
Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett
Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett

When Broadway resumes performances, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will not be among the returning shows.

The revival of the Edward Albee classic, directed by Joe Mantello, starred Laurie Metcalf as Martha, Rupert Everett as George, Patsy Ferran as Honey, and Russell Tovey as Nick. Due to ensuing scheduling conflicts stemming from the shutdown, the revival played its final performance March 17 after 9 previews. It was to have opened April 9. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? was produced by Scott Rudin / Barry Diller / David Geffen.

READ: Broadway League and Unions Reach Tentative Agreement as Coronavirus Pandemic Keeps Broadway Dark

This marks the second show of the 2019-2020 season to announce that it will not be returning; Hangmen made a previous announcement, as well. Tickets purchased through the box office, Telecharge, TKTS, or TDF will automatically be refunded; patrons with tickets through other channels should contact their point of purchase.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.