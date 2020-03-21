Broadway Revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, Has Closed

The Joe Mantello-helmed production was to have opened at the Booth Theatre April 9.

When Broadway resumes performances, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will not be among the returning shows.

The revival of the Edward Albee classic, directed by Joe Mantello, starred Laurie Metcalf as Martha, Rupert Everett as George, Patsy Ferran as Honey, and Russell Tovey as Nick. Due to ensuing scheduling conflicts stemming from the shutdown, the revival played its final performance March 17 after 9 previews. It was to have opened April 9. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? was produced by Scott Rudin / Barry Diller / David Geffen.

This marks the second show of the 2019-2020 season to announce that it will not be returning; Hangmen made a previous announcement, as well. Tickets purchased through the box office, Telecharge, TKTS, or TDF will automatically be refunded; patrons with tickets through other channels should contact their point of purchase.

