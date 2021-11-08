Broadway Shows Extend Mask, Vaccine Requirements as International Crowds Return

Productions will continue to require proof of full vaccination for theatregoers 12 and older, with additional guidelines for those 11 and under.

Theatregoers will need to remain masked at Broadway shows through at least February 2022, per a new announcement from the Broadway League. The regulation also applies to front-of-house and backstage crew and performers when not on stage. Additionally, the trade organization provided an update to its vaccine requirements, on the heels of the U.S. permitting vaccinated international travelers and the FDA authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages five to 11.

Guests ages 12 and older will still need to show proof of full vaccination—meaning having received the last required dose at least 14 days prior—and a photo ID (minors can provide a government-issued or school ID without a photo). International ticketholders can show proof of any combination of FDA or WHO-approved vaccines.

With a younger group now eligible to receive the vaccine, attendees under 12 will need to show proof of at least one dose of an approved vaccine, administered at least 14 days prior to the performance, or a negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours for PCR, six hours for rapid antigen).

These policies are in effect at all 41 Broadway theatres through at least February 28, 2022, with future guidelines to be determined.

With 30 shows currently running, Broadway welcomed its millionth attendee since its post-COVID reopening in the week ending November 7. Since the League began releasing select box office figures last month, overall capacity has ranged from 77–85 percent of its potential. Broadway shows, like several other cultural attractions, rely heavily on tourism; in the 2018–2019 season, only a third of attendees hailed from the New York City metropolitan area, according to a League-compiled demographics report. That same season, 2.8 million of 14.8 million theatregoers were visiting form outside the U.S.—a record high.