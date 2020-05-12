Broadway Shutdown Extended Through the Summer Due to Ongoing Coronavirus Crisis

Shows will remain dark as New York City grapples with the pandemic.

As the weather warms and the prospect of softer regulations looms, the Broadway League has confirmed that productions will now offer refunds and exchanges for performances through September 6 as Broadway remains dark over the summer. An exact return date has yet to be determined.

Ticketholders for performances through September 6 will be contacted via email by their point of purchase with information regarding refund and exchange options.

When the shutdown began March 12, Broadway productions were given the order to close through April 12. About a month in, that date was pushed to June 7 (which, prior to the pandemic, was to be the date of the 2020 Tony Awards).

“While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre—behind the curtain and in front of it—before shows can return. The Broadway League’s membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials, and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry,” said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin. “Throughout this challenging time, we have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo’s office and are grateful for his support and leadership as we work together to bring back this vital part of New York City's economy—and spirit.”

