Broadway Sings for Joe Kennedy III Concert Postponed

The virtual fundraiser was scheduled for July 21.

Broadway Sings for Joe Kennedy III, the previously announced July 21 virtual fundraiser presented by Group5 Productions in conjunction with the Campaign for Kennedy from Massachusetts, has been postponed until further notice following the departure of several performers.

Representative Kennedy, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Senator Ed Markey in the state's upcoming September 1 primary election, was also expected to make an appearance.

The 30-minute pre-taped concert, with a moderated Q&A afterward, was scheduled to be produced and directed by Tony winner Debbie Gravitte through Group5 Productions.

