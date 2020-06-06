Broadway Sings for Pride Will Be Part of Virtual Westchester Pride Event

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Pride   Broadway Sings for Pride Will Be Part of Virtual Westchester Pride Event
By Playbill Staff
Jun 06, 2020
 
Tamar Greene, Karmine Alers, and Adam B. Shapiro will lend their talents to the free celebration June 7.
Broadway Sings For Pride HR

Although Broadway Sings for Pride's 10th Pride Charity Concert was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, performers representing the organization will take part in Westchester Pride's virtual kickoff event June 7.

The free 11:30 AM celebration on Zoom will feature messages from Senator Chuck Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Westchester County Executive George Latimer. Representing Broadway Sings for Pride will be Tamar Greene (Hamilton), Karmine Alers (On Your Feet!), and Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish).

For additional information and to view the event, click here.

READ: Michael R. Jackson, John Cameron Mitchell, MJ Rodriguez, More Join Playbill’s Pride Spectacular Concert

Broadway Sings for Pride brings together Broadway talent, activists, and celebrities to promote LGBT equality through the arts. Its mission is to educate the public, raise awareness of the needs of LGBTQ community, and support young people so that they may reach their full potential.

The Stonewall Portraits—Broadway Comes Together for History-Making Moment

The Stonewall Portraits—Broadway Comes Together for History-Making Moment

Harvey Fierstein, Tony Kushner, Tom Viola, Jordan Roth and Chita Rivera were among an array of activists and artists who made a historic visit to a civil rights landmark for this exclusive photo series shot by Eric McNatt.
Read the full story here.

46 PHOTOS
Playbill Stonewall Portraits
Playwright Tony Kushner Eric McNatt
Playbill Stonewall Portraits
Playwright and performer Charles Busch Eric McNatt
Playbill Stonewall Portraits
Husbands playwright Terrence McNally and producer Tom Kirdahy (right) with actress Chita Rivera Eric McNatt
Tom VIola and Philip S. Birsh
Executive Director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Tony Honors for Excellence recipient Tom VIola and Philip S. Birsh, President and CEO of Playbill, longtime treasurer of the board of BC/EFA and Actors Fund Vice Chair Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Playbill Stonewall Portraits
Civil Rights icon Edith Windsor and Judith Kasen Eric McNatt
Playbill Stonewall Portraits
Actress-singer Lorna Luft and playwright Douglas Carter Beane Eric McNatt
Playbill Stonewall Portraits
Stephen Spinella and husband David Zachery Eric McNatt
Playbill Stonewall Portraits
Best-selling novelist and Broadway book writer Tim Federle Eric McNatt
Playbill Stonewall Portraits
Choreographer Jerry Mitchell Eric McNatt
Playbill Stonewall Portraits
Glennda Testone the first female executive director New York City’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center Eric McNatt
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Pride Stories:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.