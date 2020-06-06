Broadway Sings for Pride Will Be Part of Virtual Westchester Pride Event

Tamar Greene, Karmine Alers, and Adam B. Shapiro will lend their talents to the free celebration June 7.

Although Broadway Sings for Pride's 10th Pride Charity Concert was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, performers representing the organization will take part in Westchester Pride's virtual kickoff event June 7.

The free 11:30 AM celebration on Zoom will feature messages from Senator Chuck Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Westchester County Executive George Latimer. Representing Broadway Sings for Pride will be Tamar Greene (Hamilton), Karmine Alers (On Your Feet!), and Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish).

For additional information and to view the event, click here.

READ: Michael R. Jackson, John Cameron Mitchell, MJ Rodriguez, More Join Playbill’s Pride Spectacular Concert

Broadway Sings for Pride brings together Broadway talent, activists, and celebrities to promote LGBT equality through the arts. Its mission is to educate the public, raise awareness of the needs of LGBTQ community, and support young people so that they may reach their full potential.

