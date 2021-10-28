Broadway Snow Globes Will Return to Times Square in 2021 With Live Concert

The “show globes” are inspired by Wicked, Ain’t Too Proud, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King.

The popular Broadway snow globes will return to Times Square this holiday season November 3 at 11 AM with an unveiling accompanied by a live concert. The “show globes” portray scenes inspired by Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, and Wicked.

Entertainer Mark Nadler will host the event, performing Broadway and holiday tunes on the Playbill Sing for Hope piano, along with a medley of songs from each of the shows represented. The event will be featured on Playbill.com.

Additional talent will be announced later.

The Times Square Alliance installation, curated in partnership with Serino Coyne and originally presented in 2019, will be on display through December 26 in the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

Leading the project for their respective shows were scenic designer Robert Brill for Ain’t Too Proud globe, with the help of assistant set designers Justin Humphres and Anna Robinson; scenic designer David Korins for Dear Evan Hansen; associate scenic designer Peter Eastman and lighting designer Carolyn Wong for The Lion King (with a special loan from Madame Tussaud’s); and associate scenic designer Edward Pierce for Wicked.

For more information, visit TimesSquareNYC.com .

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Our creative programs bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in hospitals, schools, refugee camps, transit hubs, independent living centers, and community spaces worldwide. Founded in New York City in 2006, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos across the US and around the world. The official Cultural Partner of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Sing for Hope champions art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal. Learn more and join the movement at https://www.singforhope.org/.