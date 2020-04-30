Broadway Stage Management Symposium Moves Online With Free Shelter-in-Place Education

Weekly sessions offer a variety of programs and apps designed to help stage managers with their craft.

The Broadway Stage Management Symposium, the annual conference for stage managers, is going ahead virtually this year. In light of stage managers being at home during COVID-19, BSMS is offering free access to tech-focused webinars on a variety of different programs and apps designed to serve the needs and challenges of stage managers and help them be more efficient.

The weekly webinars kicked off April 3, with new sessions launching Fridays at 4 PM ET through May 29. Those signing up mid-way have access to replays of earlier webinars.

With every week focused on a specific program or app, session topics include Propared (production planning software), CallQ (virtual show calling training), Stage Write (blocking, tracking, and more), and Cue2Cue (online show book).

Registration is required, but all sessions are free and open to all. Register here. BSMS will make a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

