Broadway Stage Management Symposium Moves Online With Free Shelter-in-Place Education

Broadway Stage Management Symposium Moves Online With Free Shelter-in-Place Education
By Olivia Clement
Apr 30, 2020
 
Weekly sessions offer a variety of programs and apps designed to help stage managers with their craft.
Hamilton production stage manager Amber White looks out at the stage from her stage management booth Marc J. Franklin

The Broadway Stage Management Symposium, the annual conference for stage managers, is going ahead virtually this year. In light of stage managers being at home during COVID-19, BSMS is offering free access to tech-focused webinars on a variety of different programs and apps designed to serve the needs and challenges of stage managers and help them be more efficient.

The weekly webinars kicked off April 3, with new sessions launching Fridays at 4 PM ET through May 29. Those signing up mid-way have access to replays of earlier webinars.

With every week focused on a specific program or app, session topics include Propared (production planning software), CallQ (virtual show calling training), Stage Write (blocking, tracking, and more), and Cue2Cue (online show book).

Registration is required, but all sessions are free and open to all. Register here. BSMS will make a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Shepherding the Show: A Day in the Life of Hamilton’s Stage Manager

Shepherding the Show: A Day in the Life of Hamilton’s Stage Manager

Production stage manager Amber White gives Playbill an exclusive view at what it takes to keep the Tony Award-winning hit musical running eight performances a week.

15 PHOTOS
Hamilton production stage manager Amber White Marc J. Franklin
Hamilton's stage management office Marc J. Franklin
Hamilton's running order Marc J. Franklin
Amber White works with her fellow stage managers to create the day's In and Out." Marc J. Franklin
White works with her fellow stage managers to create the day's "In and Out." Marc J. Franklin
White posts the day's "In and Out" on the production call board. Marc J. Franklin
White greets a company member while completing her pre-show duties. Marc J. Franklin
White checks in with a company member to coordinate the coming months' schedule. Marc J. Franklin
White takes the stage to run notes with an actor. Marc J. Franklin
Amber White runs a spacing note prior to show time. Marc J. Franklin
