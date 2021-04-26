Broadway Stage Management Symposium Reveals Panel Topics for 7th Annual Conference

By Talaura Harms
Apr 26, 2021
 
This year's symposium will highlight adjustments to the field of stage management in a world of TikTok and COVID.
Details have emerged for the seventh annual Broadway Stage Management Symposium. The four-day conference will be held virtually with May 21–May 24 on an interactive online platform in association with The 180 Group. BSMS 2021 will focus on the adjustments to stage management practices in response to shutdown experiences.

Panel topics include “Managing Live Capture and Recordings,” “Anti-Racist Stage Management,” “Collaborating on COVID,” “TikTok Stage Management,” “Stage Management Theory,” “Sustainability for Stage Managers,” and “Calling King Kong,” with speakers including Broadway stage managers, stage management educators and book authors, and members from Black Theatre Caucus, Broadway Green Alliance, Broadway & Beyond, and more.

The new online platform will allow attendees to network with each other and with panelists between sessions, and all sessions will include a Q and A. Attendees will also be able to visit an online expo with symposium partners and vendors. BSMS 2021 will conclude with an online wrap party.

The intensive is open to the public and available anywhere. For full details and scheduling, visit BroadwaySymposium.com.

