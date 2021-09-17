Broadway Stars Set for Playbill Panels at New York Comic Con 2021

Nik Walker, Anthony Rapp, Lesli Margherita, Will Roland, and more will join in the nerdy fun.

Playbill will host two panels at New York Comic Con 2021, featuring a star-studded roster of Broadway stars and theatre experts. The convention is set to run October 7-10 at the Javits Center in NYC.

NY Comic Con has long been a home for theatre fans, with attendees cosplaying and discovering new works while enjoying star sightings and prop showcases.

First up is The Big Broadway Nerd Panel (October 8 at 2 PM, Room 408) with Anthony Rapp (Rent), James M. Iglehart (Aladdin), Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (Zorro the Musical), and Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations). Playbill Creative Director Bryan Campione hosts. Together, the Broadway stars will discuss the role that fantasy comic-books and science fiction have had in inspiring and engaging their performances, personas, and personal lives.

READ: 5 Reasons Why Every Theatre Lover Should Attend Comic Con

Next, a group of D&D ringers will play a game of "Dungeons and Dragons" live on stage in The Broadway Bard Party (October 9 at 11 AM, Room 408). The lineup features Hamilton performer Fergie Phillipe, Be More Chill star Will Roland, Broadway personality Kerri Kearse, and theatre director West Hyler (Cirque du Soleil Paramour) as players and Twenty-Sided Tavern creator David Andrew Laws as Dungeon Master.

Additional theatre-related panels include "E-Ticket to Broadway” Podcast Live Show! (October 9 at 5:15 PM, Room 406.3), Disney’s Winnie the Pooh to The Very Hungry Caterpillar (October 10 at 12:45 PM, Room 408), and #BroadwayToHollywood: A New Age of Musicals (October 10 at 2 PM, Room 406.1).

Past events have included panels from The Lightning Thief musical and Dear Evan Hansen to autograph sessions with Tom Hiddleston, Jodi Benson, and more.

For tickets, click here.

