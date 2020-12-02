Broadway Stays Merry: Listen to Holiday Albums and Singles From Stage Favorites

Whether you're rocking around the Christmas tree or hearing silver bells on city sidewalks dressed in holiday style—music is an essential part of the holiday season. From new takes on Christmas classics to original tunes, there is no shortage of songs to convey the spirit and magic.
Voices from the theatre have often provided their interpretations to the most wonderful time of the year, like Barbra Streisand's 1967 album A Christmas Album, Kristin Chenoweth's 2008 A Lovely Way to Spend Christmas, and Norm Lewis' 2018 The Norm Lewis Christmas Album. This year has proved no exception, with plenty of festive albums, EPs, and singles from stage performers.
Take a look at the list below for holiday singles and albums, most available to enjoy on Spotify and can be found on most other streaming platforms.
Alfie Boe and Michael Ball
Together at Christmas
Alexander Mendoza
“At This Table”
Note: Proceeds from the song will be donated to Black Lives Matter, It Gets Better, and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.
Carly Hughes
Mistletoe & Carly
Carly Rae Jepsen
“It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries”
Carrie Underwood
My Gift
Darius de Haas
"Let Me Carry You This Christmas"
Note: Proceeds from the song will support The Actors Fund and Caring Kind NYC
Dolly Parton
A Holly Dolly Christmas / Christmas on the Square
Hadestown
If The Fates Allow
Idina Menzel
A Season of Love: Songs for the Stage
Jawan M. Jackson
“White Christmas” featuring Isaiah Templeton
John Riesen and Gillian Lynn Cotter
Christmas at Home
The Jonas Brothers
“I Need You Christmas”
Leslie Odom Jr.
The Christmas Album
Liz Callaway
Comfort and Joy—An Acoustic Christmas
Pre-order for the December 4 release here
Marty Thomas and Marissa Rosen
The Award Winning Holiday Album
Pre-order for the December 5 release here
Maxine Linehan
This Time of Year
Megan Hilty
“We Made It To Christmas”
Michael James Scott
A Fierce Christmas
Patrice Covington
“My Favorite Things”
Pentatonix
We Need a Little Christmas
If you want more seasonal soundtracks, make sure to follow Playbill's "Holiday Cheer" playlist on Spotify.