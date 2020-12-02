Broadway Stays Merry: Listen to Holiday Albums and Singles From Stage Favorites

A list of holiday music from theatre performers you won't want to miss, including Carly Hughes, Jawan M. Jackson, and Megan Hilty.

Whether you're rocking around the Christmas tree or hearing silver bells on city sidewalks dressed in holiday style—music is an essential part of the holiday season. From new takes on Christmas classics to original tunes, there is no shortage of songs to convey the spirit and magic.

Voices from the theatre have often provided their interpretations to the most wonderful time of the year, like Barbra Streisand's 1967 album A Christmas Album, Kristin Chenoweth's 2008 A Lovely Way to Spend Christmas, and Norm Lewis' 2018 The Norm Lewis Christmas Album. This year has proved no exception, with plenty of festive albums, EPs, and singles from stage performers.

Take a look at the list below for holiday singles and albums, most available to enjoy on Spotify and can be found on most other streaming platforms.

Alfie Boe and Michael Ball

Together at Christmas



Alexander Mendoza

“At This Table”

Note: Proceeds from the song will be donated to Black Lives Matter, It Gets Better, and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.



Carly Hughes

Mistletoe & Carly



Carly Rae Jepsen

“It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries”



Carrie Underwood

My Gift



Darius de Haas

"Let Me Carry You This Christmas"

Note: Proceeds from the song will support The Actors Fund and Caring Kind NYC



Dolly Parton

A Holly Dolly Christmas / Christmas on the Square



Hadestown

If The Fates Allow



Idina Menzel

A Season of Love: Songs for the Stage



Jawan M. Jackson

“White Christmas” featuring Isaiah Templeton



John Riesen and Gillian Lynn Cotter

Christmas at Home



The Jonas Brothers

“I Need You Christmas”



Leslie Odom Jr.

The Christmas Album



Liz Callaway

Comfort and Joy—An Acoustic Christmas

Pre-order for the December 4 release here

Marty Thomas and Marissa Rosen

The Award Winning Holiday Album

Pre-order for the December 5 release here

Maxine Linehan

This Time of Year



Megan Hilty

“We Made It To Christmas”



Michael James Scott

A Fierce Christmas



Patrice Covington

“My Favorite Things”



Pentatonix

We Need a Little Christmas



If you want more seasonal soundtracks, make sure to follow Playbill's "Holiday Cheer" playlist on Spotify.