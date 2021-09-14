Broadway Teachers Workshop Plans Virtual Back-to-School Workshops

One-hour workshops in COVID protocols, technology for hybrid productions, and more will be offered.

Broadway Teachers Workshop will welcome Broadway—and school—back later this month with a set of four virtual professional development workshops for arts teachers. Being held September 26 from 2-6PM, the event will include sessions covering COVID protocols; budgeting, marketing, and pricing school productions; tools to advocate for drama departments with school administrators; and technology for hybrid productions.

Access to all four workshops is available for $125, with sessions available for on-demand viewing following their live premiere through December 31. All participants will receive a letter certifying four hours of professional development.

The new virtual sessions come ahead of BTW's sold-out return to in-person programming, with a full weekend session in New York City planned for October 8-10. Attendees will see four Broadway shows and attend 15 interactive workshops and talkbacks. These sessions will focus on navigating uncertainty and staying flexible, with workshops covering directing large shows, choreography, projections as scenic design, musical theatre coaching, and more.

For more information, visit BroadwayTeachingGroup.com.