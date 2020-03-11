Broadway Usher Tests Positive for COVID-19

The part-time employee worked at the Booth Theatre and the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in the past two weeks.

UPDATE, MARCH 12, 2 PM: Broadway Will Go Dark Amid Coronavirus Concerns

An employee who worked front-of-house at two Broadway theatres over the past week has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson on behalf of the Shubert Organization and Nederlander Organization has confirmed. The part-time worker served as an usher at the Shubert's Booth Theatre (currently home to the revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) and as a line expediter at the Nederlander-operated Brooks Atkinson Theatre (where the new musical Six is slated to open March 12).

The Booth, according to the representative, has undergone a deep cleaning to current government standards, and a similar cleaning will take place overnight March 11. Performances at both theatres—as well as all other Broadway houses—will continue as planned. The employee, who worked at the Booth March 3–7 and at the Brooks Atkinson February 25 and March 1, has been placed under quarantine.

"Employees of the theatres and productions who may have been exposed were notified and advised to monitor their health diligently and follow best practices related to personal hygiene, as well as directed to stay at home if they are ill," the representative said.

"What’s important to note is that theatre owners responded immediately to this information and had the theatres cleaned by the largest outside contractor in the cleaning business," the Broadway League said in response. "We will always modify our procedures if we learn of new things we should be doing.”

The League previously said in a statement, "We are following the lead of our city, state, and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control in all of our theatres and offices as all productions continue to play as scheduled." In response to the outbreak, the league has provided sanitizer dispenses in the lobbies of every Broadway theatre, has implemented "enhanced cleaning procedures" over the past two weeks, and is "highly recommending" that all pre- and post-show stage door activities be put on hold.

"Anyone who is experience cold or flu symptoms, or who is not feeling well, is encouraged to stay home and contact the point of purchase for more information about ticket exchanges and policies," the League continues.

Meanwhile, Scott Rudin, the producer of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, plans to set all remaining tickets for March 12–29 performances of the revival—as well as his other current offerings The Book of Mormon, The Lehman Trilogy, To Kill a Mockingbird, and West Side Story—at $50.