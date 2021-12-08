Broadway Will Now Require COVID Vaccines for Audiences Aged 5 and Older

The Broadway League had previously permitted proof of negative test results for younger theatregoers.

As more children receive the COVID-19 vaccine—and concern over variants looms over the winter months—the Broadway League has updated their vaccination requirements for attendees of all Broadway shows.

Beginning December 14, theatregoers between the ages of five and 11 will need to be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult and show proof of at least one dose of an FDA- or WHO-approved vaccine. This is an update to the League’s November policy, which allowed attendees under 12 to show a negative COVID-19 test as a means of admittance.

Those 12 and older will still need to show proof of full vaccination—meaning having received the last required dose at least 14 days prior—before entering the venue. All attendees are required to wear masks.

“As of Sunday, December 5, we surpassed attendance with over two million theatregoers and completed over 2,000 performances. We believe that our focus on safety has helped us achieve this milestone,” League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our theatres with their family and friends during this holiday season.”

These policies are in effect at all 41 Broadway theatres through at least February 28, 2022, with future guidelines to be determined.