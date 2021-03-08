Broadway Women’s Fund Releases 2nd Annual Women to Watch List

The Broadway Women's Fund has announced their second annual “Women to Watch” list, including a number of emerging performers, playwrights, directors, stage managers, songwriters, and designers. The list was launched in 2020 by Valerie Novakoff to promote investment in women-led productions.
“This list is by no means comprehensive,” said the group in a collective statement. “In fact, no list would do justice to the amount of capable and talented women in our industry. But we look forward to spotlighting additional future leaders in the years to come, and we hope that this initiative encourages Broadway industry members to look outside of their networks when hiring, and to empower the many women ready to step up into leadership positions.”
The women were selected by the leadership and advisory board, which includes Rachel Chavkin, Lynn Ahrens, Chita Rivera, Alia Jones Harvey, Theresa Rebeck, Rachel Sussman, and others. To see the full team, click here. For details about each of the women below, see the expanded list here.
Sadie Alisa, production manager
Masi Asare, composer/lyricist/bookwriter
Barlow & Bear, songwriting duo
Haley Bennett, music director/conductor/arranger/album coordinator
Valentina Berger, producer/entrepreneur
Carmel Dean, composer/arranger/musical director
Chesray Dolpha, artistic director
nicHi Douglas, writer/choreographer/director/actor
Jenny Gorelick, producer
Lauren Gunderson, playwright/bookwriter
Miranda Haymon, director/playwright
Carolina Ortiz Herrera, lighting designer
Jessica Huang, playwright/bookwriter/lyricist/producer
Chika Ike, director/dramaturg
Amber Iman, actor
Jenny Koons, director
Sarah Lozoff, intimacy director
Patricia McGregor, director
Grace McLean, composer/lyricist/actor
Mayte Natalio, choreographer
Shakina Nayfack, playwright/bookwriter/artistic director/director/actor
Jesca Prudencio, director/choreographer
Macy Schmidt, orchestrator/arranger/music director
Jane Shaw, sound designer
Sarah Shutt, box office treasurer
Charly Evon Simpson, playwright
Katie Spelman, choreographer
Joanna Lynne Staub, sound designer
Cherie B. Tay, stage manager
Cynthia Tong, producer