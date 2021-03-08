Broadway Women’s Fund Releases 2nd Annual Women to Watch List

The advisory board—including Alia Jones-Harvey and Chita Rivera—name women emerging in the industry.

The Broadway Women's Fund has announced their second annual “Women to Watch” list, including a number of emerging performers, playwrights, directors, stage managers, songwriters, and designers. The list was launched in 2020 by Valerie Novakoff to promote investment in women-led productions.

“This list is by no means comprehensive,” said the group in a collective statement. “In fact, no list would do justice to the amount of capable and talented women in our industry. But we look forward to spotlighting additional future leaders in the years to come, and we hope that this initiative encourages Broadway industry members to look outside of their networks when hiring, and to empower the many women ready to step up into leadership positions.”

The women were selected by the leadership and advisory board, which includes Rachel Chavkin, Lynn Ahrens, Chita Rivera, Alia Jones Harvey, Theresa Rebeck, Rachel Sussman, and others. To see the full team, click here . For details about each of the women below, see the expanded list here .

Sadie Alisa, production manager

Masi Asare, composer/lyricist/bookwriter

Barlow & Bear, songwriting duo

Haley Bennett, music director/conductor/arranger/album coordinator

Valentina Berger, producer/entrepreneur

Carmel Dean, composer/arranger/musical director

Chesray Dolpha, artistic director

nicHi Douglas, writer/choreographer/director/actor

Jenny Gorelick, producer

Lauren Gunderson, playwright/bookwriter

Miranda Haymon, director/playwright

Carolina Ortiz Herrera, lighting designer

Jessica Huang, playwright/bookwriter/lyricist/producer

Chika Ike, director/dramaturg

Amber Iman, actor

Jenny Koons, director

Sarah Lozoff, intimacy director

Patricia McGregor, director

Grace McLean, composer/lyricist/actor

Mayte Natalio, choreographer

Shakina Nayfack, playwright/bookwriter/artistic director/director/actor

Jesca Prudencio, director/choreographer

Macy Schmidt, orchestrator/arranger/music director

Jane Shaw, sound designer

Sarah Shutt, box office treasurer

Charly Evon Simpson, playwright

Katie Spelman, choreographer

Joanna Lynne Staub, sound designer

Cherie B. Tay, stage manager

Cynthia Tong, producer