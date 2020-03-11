Broadway Women’s Fund Releases 50 Women to Watch List

The advisory board—including Chita Rivera, Rachel Chavkin, and more—name women ready to work in this Playbill exclusive.

The Broadway Women's Fund, Broadway's first impact investment fund, has announced their inaugural “Women to Watch” list.

The list directly addresses Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin’s call to action in her 2019 Tony Awards acceptance speech where she rightfully proclaimed that there are women and people of color ready to work on Broadway and “this is not pipeline issue.”

And yet, many who want to move towards gender parity have said they do not know the names of the artists who “are ready.” The Broadway Women’s Fund now offers that list of names.

These 50 women were selected by the leadership and advisory board, which includes Chavkin, Lynn Ahrens, Chita Rivera, Alia Jones Harvey, Theresa Rebeck, Rachel Sussman, and others. To see the full team of leaders, click here.

The Broadway Women’s Fund was launched earlier this year by Valerie Novakoff to promote women in leadership positions specifically on Broadway by investing in women-led productions. According to Novakoff, the Fund “will prove that including women in leadership on Broadway isn't only the right thing to do, it's simply good business.”

The Fund will invest in Broadway shows written, directed, or produced by women. “Until now, non-profit companies have been doing the heavy lifting when it comes to promoting gender parity on Broadway,” says Novakoff. “The Broadway Women's Fund is inspired by the finance industry's increasingly popular gender lens investing model, and we believe that in such a commercial industry as Broadway, the real change will come when we can point to the fact that including women in leadership actually benefits the bottom line.”

The Fund’s first investments will appear in the 2020–2021 Broadway season.

Novakoff and team will continue to promote gender parity through its investments and initiatives like the Women to Watch list. Novakoff says, “It is our hope that it will inspire the industry to think outside of the usual suspects when making their next hiring decisions.”

50 Women to Watch on Broadway

For details about each of the women below, see the expanded list here.

Clare Barron, playwright

Jen Bender, producer

Lileana Blain-Cruz, director

Jhanaë Bonnick, stage manager

Maggie Burrows, director

Sammi Cannold, director

Katherine Carter, director

Jiyoun Chang, lighting designer

Anika Chapin, dramaturg

Melissa Crespo, director/playwright/producer

Chanel DaSilva, choreographer

Michelle Dorrance, choreographer

Emily Feldman, playwright/book writer

Selina Fillinger, playwright

Madeleine Foster Bersin, producer

Katie Gamelli, agent

Tilly Grimes, costume designer

Jenna Grossano, producer

Ellie Heyman, director

Elisheba Ittoop, sound designer

Britta Johnson, composer-lyricist/book writer

Danielle Karliner Naish, general manager

Lauren Lovette, choreographer

Kate Lumpkin, casting director

Taibi Magar, director

Caroline Maroney, producer

Kate Marvin, sound designer

Anne McPherson, stage manager

Kendra Moore, company manager

Kristy Norter, music coordinator

Olivia O'Connor, dramaturg

Helen Park, composer-lyricist/orchestrator

Taylor Reynolds, director

Meredith Ries, scenic designer

Jalaina Ross, general manager

Erica Rotstein, producer

Sandy Rustin, playwright/book writer

Ellenore Scott, choreographer

Jackie Sibblies Drury, playwright

Rona Siddiqui, composer-lyricist/orchestrator

Madeline Smith, music director/arranger/conductor

Celine Song, playwright

Danya Taymor, director

Awoye Timpo, director

Annie Tippe, director

Chloe Treat, director-choreographer

Whitney White, director

Julianne Wick Davis, composer-lyricist

Emma Wilk, sound designer

Tamilla Woodard, director