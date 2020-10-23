Broadway360 Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Master Class Series

Audiences will learn about producing, social media, public relations, and more.

The new virtual class platform Broadway360 has announced its initial slate of programming, including master classes with producer Eva Price and Playbill Social Media Director Felicia Fitzpatrick. Classes begin the week of November 9.

Broadway360 is an interactive series of discussions with leading behind-the-scenes players that offers a more complete view of the work that goes into making a production come to life on stage.

“While those [performance master classes] are fantastic, there is so much more to learn in the world of theatre,” said founders Samara Finkle and Clinton M. Kennedy. “We are passionate about breaking down those barriers to educate people and demonstrate that you can have a career in this business, even if your strongest skills are not traditionally associated with the theatre.”

Check out the full schedule below, and click here to register for classes.

November 9 at 6 PM ET

Producing with Eva Price

November 10 at 6 PM

Social Media with Felicia Fitzpatrick

November 11 at 6 PM

General Management with Roy Gabay

November 12 at 6 PM

Marketing & Advertising with Amanda Pekoe and Christopher Lueck

November 12 at 7:30 PM

Publicity with Rick Miramontez