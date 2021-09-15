BroadwayCon Will Return to NYC in 2022

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   BroadwayCon Will Return to NYC in 2022
By Dan Meyer
Sep 15, 2021
 
Special guests will include Anthony Rapp, Andrew Barth Feldman, Carolee Carmello, Nik Walker, and Jacqueline B. Arnold.
Broadwaycon_HR
Monica Simoes

BroadwayCon is back with in-person programming after the 2021 edition took place virtually. The theatre lovers' expo will be held February 18–20, 2022, at the Manhattan Center and the New Yorker Hotel.

The initial roster includes Rent stars Anthony Rapp (who co-founded the convention) and Freddie Walker-Browne, along with four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Erin Quill (Avenue Q), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Nik Walker (Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations), Little Known Facts host Ilana Levine, The Untold Stories of Broadway author Jennifer Ashley Tepper. More guests will be announced at a later date.

“After the last year and a half, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to come together to honor the passionate community of Broadway fans, performers, and creators,” said Rapp. Founded in 2016, BroadwayCon has become a star-studded event for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights; original cast reunions, star-studded performances, and surprise appearances.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for BroadwayCon 2020 and 2021 paid passholders September 22 at 1 PM ET. Tickets go on sale to the public September 23 at 1 PM. Full details on the different ticket types can be found at BroadwayCon.com.

Photos: R&H Goes Pop! at BroadwayCon

Photos: R&H Goes Pop! at BroadwayCon

17 PHOTOS
BroadwayCon_Rodgers_and_Hammerstein_Goes_Pop_2019_HR
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Anthony Rapp, Matt Doyle, Boyfriend, Lilli Cooper, Ali Stroker, Jelani Aladdin, Laura Osnes, Damon Daunno, and Derek Klena Tricia Baron
BroadwayCon_Rodgers_and_Hammerstein_Goes_Pop_2019_HR
Matt Doyle and Jelani Aladdin Tricia Baron
BroadwayCon_Rodgers_and_Hammerstein_Goes_Pop_2019_HR
Matt Doyle and Jelani Aladdin Tricia Baron
BroadwayCon_Rodgers_and_Hammerstein_Goes_Pop_2019_HR
Lilli Cooper Tricia Baron
BroadwayCon_Rodgers_and_Hammerstein_Goes_Pop_2019_HR
Lilli Cooper Tricia Baron
BroadwayCon_Rodgers_and_Hammerstein_Goes_Pop_2019_HR
Damon Daunno Tricia Baron
BroadwayCon_Rodgers_and_Hammerstein_Goes_Pop_2019_HR
Damon Daunno Tricia Baron
BroadwayCon_Rodgers_and_Hammerstein_Goes_Pop_2019_HR
Rebecca Naomi Jones Tricia Baron
BroadwayCon_Rodgers_and_Hammerstein_Goes_Pop_2019_HR
Rebecca Naomi Jones Tricia Baron
BroadwayCon_Rodgers_and_Hammerstein_Goes_Pop_2019_HR
Ali Stroker Tricia Baron
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.