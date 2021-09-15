BroadwayCon Will Return to NYC in 2022

Special guests will include Anthony Rapp, Andrew Barth Feldman, Carolee Carmello, Nik Walker, and Jacqueline B. Arnold.

BroadwayCon is back with in-person programming after the 2021 edition took place virtually. The theatre lovers' expo will be held February 18–20, 2022, at the Manhattan Center and the New Yorker Hotel.

The initial roster includes Rent stars Anthony Rapp (who co-founded the convention) and Freddie Walker-Browne, along with four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Erin Quill (Avenue Q), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Nik Walker (Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations), Little Known Facts host Ilana Levine, The Untold Stories of Broadway author Jennifer Ashley Tepper. More guests will be announced at a later date.

“After the last year and a half, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to come together to honor the passionate community of Broadway fans, performers, and creators,” said Rapp. Founded in 2016, BroadwayCon has become a star-studded event for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights; original cast reunions, star-studded performances, and surprise appearances.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for BroadwayCon 2020 and 2021 paid passholders September 22 at 1 PM ET. Tickets go on sale to the public September 23 at 1 PM. Full details on the different ticket types can be found at BroadwayCon.com .

