BroadwayHD and Lincoln Center to Present Free Sing-Along Stream of Falsettos

The Broadway revival, starring Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block, and Brandon Uranowitz, will stream as a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

A special sing-along edition of William Finn and James Lapine’s Falsettos will stream for free on BroadwayHD June 25 at 8 PM ET as part of the streaming platform’s ongoing Pride celebration. Viewers are encouraged to watch together and gather virtually through the hashtag #FalsettosSingAlong. Suggested donations during the stream will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and its emergency grants for pandemic relief.

The production, presented by Jujamcyn and Lincoln Center Theater, opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 2016. Lapine directed the revival, which starred Christian Borle as Marvin, Andrew Rannells as Whizzer, Brandon Uranowitz as Mendel, and Stephanie J. Block as Trina—each of whom earned Tony nominations for their work. The staging was filmed in 2017 for PBS' Live From Lincoln Center.

The musical, about a man navigating his evolving family dynamic after coming out to his wife and son, is among the various titles featured in the streaming service’s Pride category. Other movies and filmed performances included in the playlist are the film adaptation of Hello Again, Paula Vogel’s Indecent, Kinky Boots, the opera adaptation of Brokeback Mountain, and Drew Droege’s Bright Colors and Bold Patterns.

Rounding out the Falsettos cast are Tracie Thoms as Charlotte, Betsy Wolfe as Cordelia, and Anthony Rosenthal as Jason.

To browse BroadwayHD’s catalog and to subscribe, visit BroadwayHD.com.