BroadwayHD Partners With Broadway Booking Office NYC to Offer Subscription Discount

The collaboration provides special rates to Broadway touring venues as well as regional and local theatres.

BroadwayHD has partnered with the Broadway Booking Office NYC to offer limited-time, discounted subscriptions to the streaming service for patrons of Broadway touring venues, as well as regional and local theatres. Participating theatres will be able to give their subscribers a three-month membership at a savings of up to 50 percent.

Subscriptions to BroadwayHD grant access to hundreds of musicals and plays captured live on Broadway, in the West End, and theatres across the world. The initiative through BBO is part of BroadwayHD’s goal to help shuttered theatres create additional revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the highlights on the streaming service are Falsettos, Kinky Boots, Cats, Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera, Pippin, The King and I, and 42nd Street. Beyond big Broadway musicals, users can watch plays like Indecent or Red, modern Shakespeare adaptations, dance pieces, operas, and more.

Earlier this year, BroadwayHD worked with Berkeley Repertory Theatre and A.C.T. to stream staged productions filmed by the theatres prior to the mandatory shutdown.

"Nothing can replace the visceral, communal experience of a live theatrical event, but when that is not possible, a digital capture is an amazing option," said Broadway HD Co-Founders Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. "Life with COVID-19 has already changed consumer behavior, and BroadwayHD is the perfect opportunity to keep audiences engaged 24-7 with the art form that they love."