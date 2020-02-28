Broadway's Ain't Too Proud Welcomes Nik Walker and Matt Manuel

Walker and Manuel step into the roles of Otis Williams and David Ruffin February 28.

Hamilton alum Nik Walker and Detroit native Matt Manuel (touring cast of Motown: The Musical) join Broadway's Ain’t Too Proud–The Life and Times of The Temptations February 28. The actors replace original Tony-nominated Temptations performers Derrick Baskin and Ephraim Sykes, who departed the hit musical February 26.

Walker and Manuel step into the roles of Otis Williams and David Ruffin, respectively.

“Everyone is ecstatic to have Nik and Matt join Ain’t Too Proud in these iconic roles," says director Des McAnuff in an earlier statement. "Nik brings an extensive theatre background, most recently as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, and is the perfect fit to lead our cast as Otis Williams.

"Matt is an exciting discovery, a bonafide triple threat, coming straight from The Temptations’ hometown of Detroit," continues McAnuff. "It’s dazzling to watch him step elegantly into the role of David Ruffin.”

The Tony-nominated Ain’t Too Proud, which opened at Broadway's Imperial Theatre March 21, 2019, charts the rise to fame of the R&B group. The musical features a book by Dominique Morisseau and a score made up of iconic songs from The Temptations. McAnuff directs with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Walker and Manuel join James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks as The Temptations.

Ain’t Too Proud also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Tiffany Francès, Taylor Symone Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Jahi Kearse, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Christian Thompson, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Candice Marie Woods.

As previously announced, Ain't Too Proud will head on a national tour beginning in Providence, Rhode Island, in July.

