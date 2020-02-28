Broadway's Ain't Too Proud Welcomes Nik Walker and Matt Manuel

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Broadway's Ain't Too Proud Welcomes Nik Walker and Matt Manuel
By Olivia Clement
Feb 28, 2020
Buy Tickets to Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations
 
Walker and Manuel step into the roles of Otis Williams and David Ruffin February 28.
Nik Walker and Matt Manuel
Nik Walker and Matt Manuel

Hamilton alum Nik Walker and Detroit native Matt Manuel (touring cast of Motown: The Musical) join Broadway's Ain’t Too Proud–The Life and Times of The Temptations February 28. The actors replace original Tony-nominated Temptations performers Derrick Baskin and Ephraim Sykes, who departed the hit musical February 26.

Walker and Manuel step into the roles of Otis Williams and David Ruffin, respectively.

“Everyone is ecstatic to have Nik and Matt join Ain’t Too Proud in these iconic roles," says director Des McAnuff in an earlier statement. "Nik brings an extensive theatre background, most recently as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, and is the perfect fit to lead our cast as Otis Williams.

Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_First_Performance_Stage_Door_2019_HR
Ain't Too Proud at the Imperial Theatre Marc J. Franklin

"Matt is an exciting discovery, a bonafide triple threat, coming straight from The Temptations’ hometown of Detroit," continues McAnuff. "It’s dazzling to watch him step elegantly into the role of David Ruffin.”

The Tony-nominated Ain’t Too Proud, which opened at Broadway's Imperial Theatre March 21, 2019, charts the rise to fame of the R&B group. The musical features a book by Dominique Morisseau and a score made up of iconic songs from The Temptations. McAnuff directs with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Walker and Manuel join James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks as The Temptations.

Ain’t Too Proud also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Tiffany Francès, Taylor Symone Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Jahi Kearse, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Christian Thompson, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Candice Marie Woods.

As previously announced, Ain't Too Proud will head on a national tour beginning in Providence, Rhode Island, in July.

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Derrick Baskin Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, and Nasia Thomas Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Christian Thompson, Derrick Baskin, Jahi Kearse, Candice Marie Woods, Jawan M Jackson, Jarvis B Manning Jr, Joshua Morgan, and Saint Aubyn Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson, Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, and James Harkness Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, and Nasia Thomas Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Jawan M. Jackson Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Saint Aubyn, and E. Clayton Corneilous Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ephraim Sykes Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jeremy Pope, Candice Marie Woods, and Cast Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Ephraim Sykes Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.