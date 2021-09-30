Aladdin Cancels Performance Day After Reopening Due to COVID-19; Show Will Go On September 30

Broadway News   Broadway's Aladdin Cancels Performance Day After Reopening Due to COVID-19 Breakthrough Cases
By Andrew Gans
Sep 30, 2021
Disney Theatrical later confirmed that performances would resume September 30 evening.
Curtain call at <i>Aladdin</i>&#39;s return performance
Curtain call at Aladdin's return performance Curtis Brown

UPDATE: Disney Theatrical has confirmed that after no new breakthrough cases have been detected in two rounds of PCR testing over 24 hours, performances of Aladdin will resume September 30 evening.

Disney's Aladdin, which reopened September 28 at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre, canceled its September 29 evening performance due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases that had been detected within the company.

The musical is the first Broadway production to cancel a performance due to the coronavirus since productions started to reopen in June. The hit musical performed with three understudies during its first performance back, according to The New York Times.

A September 29 statement from Disney explained the coronavirus cases had been discovered "through our rigorous testing protocols," adding, "the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority."

All tickets for the September 29 performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

The reopening cast welcomed Michael Maliakel in the title role and Shoba Narayan as Jasmine, Zach Bencal as Babkak, and Frank Viveros as a Genie/Sultan/Babkak standby.

Returning to the production were four original company members in principal roles: Michael James Scott as Genie, Tony nominee Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago, and Dennis Stowe as the Jafar/Sultan standby as well as Milo Alosi as Kassim, Brad Weinstock as Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan, and Juwan Crawley as a Genie/Sultan standby.

The ensemble features Tia Altinay, Mary Antonini, Netanel Bellaishe, Michael Callahan, Mike Cannon, Matthew deGuzman, Jacob Dickey, Mark DiConzo, Olivia Donalson, Josh Drake, Samantha Farrow, Jacob Gutierrez, Heather Makalani, Stanley Martin, Paul Heesang Miller, April Holloway, Amber Owens, Jamie Kasey Patterson, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Tyler Roberts, Jaz Sealey, Charles South, Angelo Soriano, and Katie Terza.

