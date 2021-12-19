Broadway's Aladdin, Final Performance of Morning Sun, More Canceled December 19 Due to COVID

A number of shows have reported breakthrough cases among their companies.

The Broadway production of Aladdin and the final performance of Morning Sun Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club are the latest cancellations due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases detected among the company. As previously announced, Moulin Rouge! has also canceled performances through December 21.

Disney's Aladdin will resume performances December 21 at 7 PM in the New Amsterdam Theatre. As is the case with all shows facing similar challenges, these dates are subject to change. For information on refunds to Aladdin, click here. Ticketholders for Morning Sun will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

Elsewhere, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Jagged Little Pill canceled performances December 18. The first, which had previously canceled select performances at the Lyric Theatre for both for COVID and non-COVID matters since reopening, will be dark December 18 and 19. Jagged Little Pill, after canceling its December 16 performance at the Broadhurst Theatre, will now stay closed through December 21. Affected ticketholders will be refunded at their point of purchase.

Cursed Child and Jagged Little Pill intend to resume December 21 and 22, respectively. Check the shows’ official websites and Playbill’s regularly updated Broadway Performance Schedule as the situation develops.