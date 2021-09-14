Broadway's Amy Spanger Answers Our Questions and Sings ‘Creep’ in Elevator Pitch

Spanger will take the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below in her new show Amy Spanger Sings Her Face Off

It's not unfamiliar to those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below: The ride from the green room on the 10th floor down to the basement, where the stage is located, can take awhile.

How to make good use of that time? Playbill invited Broadway's Amy Spanger to answer some questions and end the interview in a song for Playbill's original series Elevator Pitch.

Spanger returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only on September 19 at 7 PM with her show Amy Spanger Sings Her Face Off. Joining her on stage will be Lana Gordon and Amy's husband, Brian Shepard, under the music direction of Paul Masse.

For tickets visit 54Below.com.


