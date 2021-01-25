Broadway’s Black Voices of the Future Concert Streams January 25

The free concert spotlights the work of up-and-coming Black composers and lyricists.

Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, continues January 25 at 5:30 PM ET with the virtual concert Broadway's Black Voices of the Future.

Produced by Tina: The Tina Turner Musical's Leandra Ellis-Gaston and Zhailon Levingston (in association with John Znidarsic), the free concert spotlights up-and-coming Black composers and lyricists, including Levingston, Nik Alexander, Nehemiah Luckett, Tracey Conyer Lee, Sissi Liu, Kirya Traber, Alex Hare, Derrick Byars, Tia DeShazor, AriDy Nox, and Brandon Webster.

Alexander, Traber, Lee, and Luckett also perform; they are joined by Avionce Hoyles, Matthew Greer, John Carlin, Amara Brady, Richard Baskin, Tonilyn Sideco, Missy Wise, Jeannette Bayardelle, Kayla Davion, Kevin R. Free, Denise Manning, Carla R. Stewart, Ashley Jenkins, Nattalyee Randall, Ashley Jenkins, Ashanti J'Aria, Ck Edwards, Desiree Murphy, Renee Reid, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Alaina Newell, Corey Barrow, Hk Wall, Tayler Harris, Marthaluz Veliz, Tyler McKenzie, Caleb Spainhour, and Max Morter.

The series is sponsored by the Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. Click here to reserve free tickets.



(Updated January 25, 2021)