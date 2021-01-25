Broadway’s Black Voices of the Future Concert Streams January 25

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Broadway’s Black Voices of the Future Concert Streams January 25
By Andrew Gans
Jan 25, 2021
 
The free concert spotlights the work of up-and-coming Black composers and lyricists.
Zhailon Levingston
Zhailon Levingston

Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, continues January 25 at 5:30 PM ET with the virtual concert Broadway's Black Voices of the Future.

Produced by Tina: The Tina Turner Musical's Leandra Ellis-Gaston and Zhailon Levingston (in association with John Znidarsic), the free concert spotlights up-and-coming Black composers and lyricists, including Levingston, Nik Alexander, Nehemiah Luckett, Tracey Conyer Lee, Sissi Liu, Kirya Traber, Alex Hare, Derrick Byars, Tia DeShazor, AriDy Nox, and Brandon Webster.

Mother_of_the_Maid_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2018_09_HR.jpg
Jeannette Bayardelle Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Alexander, Traber, Lee, and Luckett also perform; they are joined by Avionce Hoyles, Matthew Greer, John Carlin, Amara Brady, Richard Baskin, Tonilyn Sideco, Missy Wise, Jeannette Bayardelle, Kayla Davion, Kevin R. Free, Denise Manning, Carla R. Stewart, Ashley Jenkins, Nattalyee Randall, Ashley Jenkins, Ashanti J'Aria, Ck Edwards, Desiree Murphy, Renee Reid, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Alaina Newell, Corey Barrow, Hk Wall, Tayler Harris, Marthaluz Veliz, Tyler McKenzie, Caleb Spainhour, and Max Morter.

The series is sponsored by the Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. Click here to reserve free tickets.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown

(Updated January 25, 2021)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.