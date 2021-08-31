Broadway's Brynn Williams Answers Our Questions and Sings ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’ in Her Elevator Pitch

How many questions will Williams be able to answer in her (long) elevator ride from the green room to the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below?

Those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below know the ride from the 10th floor green room to the basement stage can take awhile. How to make good use of that time? Playbill invited Broadway's Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Bye Bye Birdie) to answer some questions, ahead of her Feinstein's/54 Below debut, and end the interview in a song for our original series Elevator Pitch. Confessions of a Bubbly Broadway Baby marks Williams' first solo show and it will feature original musical theatre favorites, pop hits, Disney classics, and more. Joining her on stage will be Paolo Montalban, Daniel Quadrino and Allie Trimm, under the music direction of Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler. Brynn Williams: Confessions of a Bubbly Broadway Baby plays Feinstein’s/54 Below September 10 at 9:45pm. For tickets visit 54Below.com.