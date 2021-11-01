Broadway's Chicago Will Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Special Performance

The November 16 show will feature appearances by original cast members and other surprises.

A special performance of Chicago, commemorating the Broadway revival's 25th anniversary, will take place November 16 at 6:30 PM. The evening at the Ambassador Theatre will include appearances by original cast members and additional surprises. Tickets are now on sale.

The current cast features Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tony winner Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Tony winner Lillias White as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Rounding out the company are David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

The revival of Chicago began life as one of the three annual Encores! presentations offered by New York City Center. The musical opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre November 14, 1996, and remained there through February 1997. The musical transferred to the Shubert Theatre, and played that house through January 26, 2003. The revival reopened at the Ambassador Theatre January 29 that year. Following the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, performances resumed earlier this year September 14.

It is the longest running American musical on Broadway and the second-longest running show in Broadway history (after The Phantom of the Opera).

READ: How the Chicago Costumes Have Evolved Over 25 Years

With a book by the late Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago features direction by Walter Bobbie, choreography by the late Ann Reinking, set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

The current production, produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997 as well as awards for actors Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton, director Bobbie, lighting designer Billington, and Reinking. The original production was directed and choreographed by the late Bob Fosse.

