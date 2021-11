Broadway's Christmas Week 2021 Performance Schedule Changes

Several shows have canceled and/or added performances during the holiday week.

Several Broadway shows have an irregular performance schedule during the week of Christmas (December 20–26). Playbill has compiled the schedules of all Broadway shows performing during that week.

Performance times are subject to change. Please email jmiller@playbill.com with any changes or corrections.

Crossed out dates = canceled performance

Bold faced dates = added performance

Italic dates = different curtain time