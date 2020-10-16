Broadway’s Etai Benson and Alexandra Socha Are Married

The Band’s Visit and Head Over Heels stars, respectively, wed in a recent Central Park ceremony.

Broadway actors Etai Benson and Alexandra Socha married in a recent ceremony in Central Park; the two shared the news on Instagram. According to Socha’s post, the intimate ceremony took place “a few weeks back.”

Benson most recently took the Broadway stage in the revival of Company, which did not open before the shutdown but did begin previews. Benson was one half of the almost-newlyweds Jaime and Paul. He starred in the Tony-winning musical The Band’s Visit as Papi and as Boq in Wicked. In addition to touring with Wicked, he also appeared in the national tour of An American in Paris.

Socha most recently won audiences over with her performance as Mabel in the Encores! production off Mack and Mabel. Prior to that, she starred on Broadway in The Go-Go’s musical Head Over Heels. She also appeared in Brighton Beach Memoirs and in the original production of Spring Awakening.



Congrats the newlyweds! Today is for you!